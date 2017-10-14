Inter-Schools Football Results

Share This

















THE action continued on Thursday 12 October in the Inter Schools Football competition. Vide Bouteille and St. Mary’s College played to a one-one draw at the Sab Playing Facility.

SMC went ahead with a goal from Leontus Alexander in the 66th minute, Samuel Lawrence equalize for Vide Boutielle in the 76th minute.

In another match played on Thursday, Leon Hess Comprehensive defeated Corinth Secondary School 2 – 1. Daniel Biscette put Corinth Secondary ahead in the 25th minute; while DanzelBusette and TurjardStava were the goal scorers for Leon Hess Comprehensive.

Boys Training Center had the better of CARE 3 -1. Donelson Jn Marie and Lyndon Thomas were the goal scorers for BTC. The other goal was as a result of an own goal. For CARE, Velen Gustave was their loan goal scorer in the 70th minute.

Ciceron Secondary defeated Sir Ira Simons Secondary 3 – 1. For Ciceron Secondary Kenkal Henry scored in the 5th and 22nd minute, while the third goal was scored by Kiwayne John; Sir Ira Simmons lone goal came from Gabriel Biscette in the 44th minute.

In the match played at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort, home team Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary went down to Micoud Secondary 2 – 0 with goals from Atley Clovis and Torian Joseph.

Also at the PMG, in the match played in Group C, Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School took on Piaye.

After 14 minutes of football, Soufriere took the lead thanks to a clinically executed penalty kick by Kevin Aimable.

Piaye spotting yellow and blue absolutely dominated proceedings in search of an equalizer. The goal would eventually come after a scuffle in the penalty area. Al Leonce found the back of the net for Piaye. Final score 1 – 1.

Matches continue on Tuesday 17 at various venues around the island.