Government Delegation Visits Dominica

PRESS RELEASE – A delegation from the Government of Saint Lucia led by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet visited Dominica last week and met with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to assess the situation and discuss further ways in which Saint Lucia can assist Dominica with relief efforts, in the short- and long-term.

Dominica was devastated following the passage of Hurricane Maria on September 18. Since the passage of the hurricane, Saint Lucia has been used as a base for humanitarian relief to Dominica and assisted with the evacuation of hundreds of students stranded on the island.

Saint Lucia has also sent tonnes of relief aid in conjunction with the local private sector and local police and fire officers were also dispatched to Dominica to assist with rescue as well as security efforts. Saint Lucia has also released six Bailey (portable or pre-fabricated) bridges to Dominica in an effort to assist.

At a press conference last Thursday, Prime Minister Chastanet also announced that Saint Lucia is readying to accommodate students from Dominica, as well as vulnerable persons, who may not have access to proper healthcare facilities, such as expectant mothers.

Following the visit, Prime Minister Chastanet said Saint Lucia will map a long-term assistance programme to Dominica. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Gale Rigobert and Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation, Guy Joseph.