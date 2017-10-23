GEW Fashiontrepreneur Competition Set For Nov. 19

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Saint Lucia Youth Business Trust in collaboration with the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Junior Achievement and St Lucian Fashion Council are pleased to announce the opening of registration for the GEW “Fashiontrepreneur” competition slated for November 19 under the theme, “Cultivating Young Leaders for Entrepreneurial Success”.

This competition forms part of the beacon activities scheduled for Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) Saint Lucia and seeks to showcase fresh talent in the area of fashion design. Designs should be inspired by the GEW logo, “The Compass”, and include no less than four of the logo’s band of colours. All shortlisted registrants will receive training to improve techniques and design, as well as build an effective business model.

Registration for the competition is open until November 2 to applicants ages 16-35 and registration forms can be found on the GEW SLU Facebook page, the St. Lucia Youth Business Trust website, as well as at the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Secretariat, located at the American Drywall Building, Vide Boutielle, Castries.

GEW 2017 will be celebrated from November 13-19 and planning for the celebration of a successful GEW is ongoing with a series of partners’ meetings scheduled for the north and south of the island. Contact us at gewslu@gmail.com or call 452-3165 for further information.