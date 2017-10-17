Fuel Price Adjustments (October 16, 2017)

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and kerosene remain unchanged.

However, the retail price for LPG 20-, 22-, and 100-lb. cylinders, and diesel have been changed.

The price changes take effect from Monday, October 16, 2017:

• Diesel from $12.51 to $12.60 per gallon or from $2.75 to $2.77 per litre

• 20-pound cylinder LPG (9.07 kg) from $31.66 to $32.40 per cylinder

• 22-pound cylinder LPG (9.98 kg) LPG from $35.11 to $35.92 per cylinder

• 100-pound cylinder LPG (45.36 kg.) from $193.84 to $201.24 per cylinder

• Gasoline remains unchanged at $2.80 per litre or $12.75 per gallon

• Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre or $6.39 per gallon

The public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, November 6, 2017.