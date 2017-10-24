ECCB, Financial Information Month Partners Host Retirement Symposium

Share This

















The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), in collaboration with the Financial Information Month (FIM) partners in Saint Lucia, will host a Retirement Symposium at the ECCB Agency Office, Finance Administrative Building Point Seraphine, on Thursday, October 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30.p.m.

The Symposium is open to the public and targets employed individuals in the public and private sectors, including the self-employed, spanning various stages of their working career, from start to within five years of retirement.

The sessions are designed to provide information and practical strategies that will motivate the participants to start planning for their retirement and practice personal financial management. The sessions also seek to increase the participants’ understanding of the principles of Estate Planning and the importance of preparing a Will.

The topics and keynote speakers are:

• From Work to Retirement – preparing for a smooth transition

Elaine Borton, HR Specialist CIBCFCIB

• Financial Planning – creating, growing and protecting your wealth

Financial Planners, First Citizens Investment Services, Bank of Saint Lucia, Financial Investment and Consultancy Services Ltd

• Wills and Estate Planning – Protecting your loved ones and your inheritance

Trudy Glasgow, Attorney-at-Law

• Pension Plans and NIC Retirement Benefits

Linus Bernadine, Communications Officer NIC

The symposium forms part of the activities for Financial Information Month (FIM), October 2017. FIM is a regional financial, economic, business and entrepreneurial education campaign that has been executed in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) since 2002.

Persons wishing to attend the FIM Retirement Symposium are required to register by calling the ECCB Office at 452-7449/451-9464 or email Celene.marshall@eccb-centralbank.org or Sheran.ferdinand@eccb-centralbank.org

Space is limited!! Registration is free