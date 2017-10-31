Corporate Warfare Futsal Update

Share This

















MATCHES continue tomorrow in the 2017 Corporate Warfare Futsal Competition at the Beausejour Indoor Practice Facility with three exciting matches.

From 6:30 p.m., Civil Services Cooperative meet Ministry of Agriculture; then it’s BOSL Financial Institution versus Royal Saint Lucia Police Force at 7:30 p.m.; and Ministry of Infrastructure against St. James’s Club at 8:30 p.m.

Last Friday, fans turned out in their numbers to see the matches held at the BIPF as a further 14 goals were scored, taking the tally to 28 from 5 matches played.

In game 1, the Ministry of Agriculture defeated LUCELEC 4-2. For the Ministry of Agriculture, Corey Serieux was the star on the night, scoring a beaver trick, the second of the competition. He scored in the 4th, 10th, 27th and 36th minute of play. Goalkeeper Hyacinth Smith came up with no less than 14 spectacular saves between the uprights. For LUCELEC, Terry Solomon and Marlence Sammy were the goal scorers in the 28th and 33rd minutes of play.

LUCELEC put on a great performance. However, the Agriculture posse, known for its determination, successfully held off one of the tournament favourites with some excellent team work and in the process they were able to start their campaign with a win. Compared to last year, the Ministry of Agriculture current team means business and with Hyacinth Smith standing behind them well over 6 feet tall, it will be difficult for the opposition.

In game 2, Scotiabank would fail to capitalise on their chances versus Flow after Niale Alexander put them ahead in the 7th minute. Flow came from behind to beat the bankers 4-2. Kenwin Mc. Phee got the equalizer for Flow in the 11th minute, plus two quick strikes in the 28th and 29th minutes from Anthony Christopher and Jeffery Clarke and another in the 36th minute from the boots of Anthony Christopher. The other two goals for Scotiabank came from Sheldon Germaine in the 14th minute and Niale Alexander in the 23rd.

In game 3, WASCO had a hard-fought match against Arktel Services, with a goal scored via the penalty spot after an Arktel player handled the ball. For WASCO, Richard Annius was the goal scorer in the 35th minute.

On Saturday, there were wins for Caribbean Metals and Goddard/PCD while SLASPA and Sandals played to 4-all draw. A total of 17 goals were scored in the three matches played, taking the tally to 45 goals from 8 matches played.

Newcomers Courts opened the scoring in the 8th minute of play as Arthur Augustin found the back of the nets. But they were made to learn the hard way as Lius Alphonse’s 9th minute goal — and Gabriel Dolsy’s 10th and Percius Narcisse 14th minute goals — were enough to claim all three points as Caribbean Metals showed great skill and composure.

In the SLASPA and Sandals match, Alpha Dorilien opened the scoring for SLASPA in the 3rd minute, but 1 minute later Dave Fredrick made it 1-1 with an own goal. Sandals took the lead 4 minutes later as Braydon Wallace found the back of the nets. By then it was a ding dong battle as Kirt Esnard made it 2-2 for SLASPA in the 10th minute and Romanus Inglis on the stroke of the halftime whistle scored another for Sandals in the 19th minute to make it 3-2.

On the resumption, Alpha Dorilien scored for SLASPA in the 21st minute to equalize for the third time in the encounter. Augustus Jn. Baptize then put SLASPA in the lead in the 35th minute (4-3).

But Sandals never gave up as they continued to press on for the equalizer. Their determination and perseverance paid off as Dubai Demay’s 40th minute goal allowed them to collect 1 point..

Hats off to Sandals for starting the encounter with just one substitute on the bench but, fortunately for them as the game progressed, they managed to have three on the bench which enabled their roll on and off centre court a lot easier and less pressure on the players.

In the final game on the night, Goddard /PCD defeated CPJ 3-2. For Goddard/PCD, the goal scorers were Ashley Edward (6th and 17th minutes) to seize the halftime advantage, while Dijon Joseph scored the other in the 34th minute.

For CPJ, Zayne Prospere scored in the 32nd minute and Andrew Alexander in the 38th.