PRESS RELEASE – Catch The Premier League LIVE With Flow!

WITH the English Premier League heating up, Flow is giving customers in Saint Lucia the power and flexibility to enjoy their favourite players, teams and rivalries on the go, with Mobile Clips and Flow Sports.

The Flow Sports Pack, available for just $15 per month, allows Flow Digital TV full access to all 380 Premier League matches, with every game being aired live, plus Flow Sports Goal Rush, Chelsea TV, and Manchester United TV.

In addition to Premier League coverage, the Flow Sports Pack has live Test cricket, the Indian Premier League, National Football League games, international athletics, tennis and rugby, and much, much more.

As the region’s leading full-service telecommunications service provider, Flow is bringing the action to its subscribers wherever they are, on Saint Lucia’s only 4G LTE mobile network.

Flow TV users can watch the best Premier League goals, highlights, summaries of the top matches and more, by visiting flowsports.co/mobileclips from any mobile device. No registration is required.

You can also download the Flow Sports app for all of the latest sports news, live scores, and live Premier League matches on the go straight from your mobile handset.

The Flow Sports app gives you access to stream the Flow Sports and Flow Sports Plus channels, watch every Premier League game live, watch live NFL games, plus push notifications.

With the Flow Christmas promotion offering lots of chances to win great prizes, plus all the action from the world’s most exciting football league, it’s the perfect time to sign up.