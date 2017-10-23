Alliance Francaise Hosts Calabash In All Its Splendorous Beauty

Share This

















A SPECIAL exhibition is currently on at Alliance Francaise at Pointe Seraphine in tribute to Saint Lucia’s national tree – the calabash.

The Alliance Francaise in partnership with the Saint Lucia Archaeological and Historical Society, and People Invested in Your Interest (PEYI), is highlighting the various ways in which the calabash can be put to creative uses.

Dubbed “Calabash In Splendour”, the exhibition which opened on October 11, runs until October 24 and features works created from calabash by local and Martiniquan artists, including Saint Lucia’s very own Andrew Mondesir and Marvin Anthony.

Items on show are varied: musical instruments, scales, portraits, lanterns, bags, dishes, ornaments – even live calabash trees for added emphasis! The shapes and colours of the items also exude a sense of beauty that should make them take a second look and mull the wide range of economic and artistic possibilities next time they pass by a calabash tree.

The exhibition also takes on additional significance as it is being hosted during October, traditionally observed as Creole Heritage Month is Saint Lucia. As iconic as the calabash tree is, there is absolutely no excuse for not popping into Alliance Francaise for a few minutes to catch a glimpse of the splendorous beauty of the calabash that our artists have carved out for us.