41 Goals, 3 Hat Tricks Scored In Castries Youth League

AFTER a one-week break, the Castries Football Council Youth League continued last Saturday and Sunday at the Sab Sporting Facility.

In the Under-11 matches, Flow Lancers FC continued their unbeaten run with a 3-0 win over VSADC PineHill Dolphins. The goal scorers for Flow Lancers FC were Marcus Paul, Naheem Remy and Deshaun Paul.

VSADC PineHill Dolphins had better luck against the Valley Soccer Club Strikers with a 2-0 win. The goal scorers for VSADC PineHill Dolphins were Adonynie Lucien and AraminLesmond.

The Valley Soccer Club Stingers also found the going tough in their match against FC Pioneers, losing by 1-3. Goal scorers for FC Pioneers were Kyan Gabriel and GemichGittens (2).

In Under-13 action, Valley Soccer Club, led by a hat trick by Rawson Harris and supported by Jaheem Prospere, Rivaldo Charlemagne and JelanieDesauzay, got past FC Pioneers 6-0.

In the other Under-13 match, Flow Lancers FC nipped VSADC PineHill 1-0, a goal courtesy of Aden Desir.

Flow Lancers FC continued their weekend dominance over VSADC by also defeating them 3-1 in the Under-15 age group. Andrez Daniel, DameoCaroo and KathanVitalis found the nets for Flow Lancers FC. Kegan Caul was the lone goal scorer for VSADC Pinehill.

In another Under-15 encounter, Rio Longville recorded a hat trick for the second consecutive weekend as Valley Soccer Club defeated FC Pioneers by 4-1. Daniel Kennedy was the other goal scorer for Valley Soccer Club while Myran Nelson was the lone goal scorer for FC Pioneers.

On Sunday, in Under-17 action, FC Pioneers B — featuring a number of national youth selectees — got past Valley Soccer Club in a very exciting match by 4-2. For Valley Soccer Club, Deneshe St. John and Longville each found the back of the nets. However, Kidanny Joseph led FC Pioneers to victory with an impressive hat trick which featured fine finishing and composure under pressure.

There was another hat trick in Under-17 matches when national Under-15 team selectee, Simeon Francis, converted 2 penalties and a close-range finish to lead VSADC Lucozade to a 4-2 victory over a very spirited Sunrisers FC team. The other goal for VSADC was scored by Anthony Mondesir. For Sunrisers FC, ShakimHunte and Joel Charles each recorded a goal in a match which featured some impressive periods of ball possession by VSADC Lucozade.

The VSADAC Lucozade Under-19 scored a 2-0 major upset over the heavily favoured Flow Lancers FC. Simeon Francis was once again on the score sheet and the other goal was scored by John Theodore. The defeat left Flow Lancers FC as the only winless team in the Under-19 age group.

In another Under-19 match, Lydon Desire scored a brace to secure a comfortable 2-0 for Valley Soccer Club over FC Pioneers.

Meanwhile, action in the league continues at the Sab this Saturday with matches in the Under-11, 15 and 19 divisions. There will be no matches on Sunday due to JounenKweyol celebrations.