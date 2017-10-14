34 For OECS Swim Champs

Share This

















AFTER 26 years of the OECS Swim competition, Saint Lucia Amateur Swimming Association (SLASA) will host the 27th Annual Swimming Championship at the home of swimming in Saint Lucia, Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre.

Over the past 26 years, two islands — Saint Lucia and Grenada — have dominated the meets, which usually sees participation from other islands, uncluding Antigua and Barbuda, Martinique and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Due to recent weather conditions affecting various islands, Dominica and British Virgin Islands are unable to participate this year.

On conclusion of the Seajays Capri Sun Short Course Swim Championship, also dubbed the “OECS Swim Trials”, this past weekend, SLASA Technical committee selected the top 34 swimmers to represent Saint Lucia at the OECS Swim Championship slated for November 10 to 12.

The competition will be conducted in accordance with FINA Rules. Swimmers will compete in the 8-and-under through to 18-and-over age categories.

Leading the country’s charge in the Girls and Boys 8-and-under will be Fayth Jeffery, Mila Festini Cromer, Diego Vargas and Antoine Destang.

The 9-to-10 age group squad will be represented by Jasmine Stiede, Amelia Joseph, JerminaOdlum-Smith, Anais Bataillard, Therron Herelle, Karic Charles and Ethan Hazell.

Naima Hazell, Naekeisha Louis, D’Andre Blanchard, Ziv Reynolds and Akim Ernest will take control of the 11-to-12 age category.

The 13-14 category will be led by Mikaili Charlemagne, Marisa Louisy, Mya Hilaire, Shalini Joseph, JayhanOdlum-Smith, Terrel Monplaisir and Jamarr Archibald.

Eden Crick, Mikaela Casimir, Abbie Pultie, Mya Peter, Nicolas Mc Lennon, Omar Alexander and Devin Boodha will join team in their attempt to dominate the points standing.

The 18-and-over entries will include Vanessa Eugene, Shernice Popo, Johnny Calderon and Micheal Louis Fernand, all of whom SLASA expects to strengthen the team’s representation.

Meet Director Yasmin Tyson looks forward to SLASA hosting this year’s championship and to the team retaining the trophy.