Windies Women Get Ready For Camp

AS Windies Women look to defend their World Twenty20 title in the region next year (November 2 -25), Cricket West Indies will be setting up a new management support structure for the Team. This will be in place before Sri Lanka comes to the region on Thursday, October 5.

The process will start with a new head coach and an interim management team will be in place for the short term. The interim team will consist of Henderson Springer (head coach), Gus Logie (assistant coach), Ariane Mangar (Physiotherapist), Shayne Cooper (Sport and Conditioning Trainer) and Gary Belle (Analyst).

Meanwhile, the selection panel of Cricket West Indies has announced an 18-member West Indies Women’s squad for a training camp to be staged from September 25 to October 4 in Trinidad.

All of the players that were chosen for the recent ICC Women’s World Cup in England, along with batsman Britney Cooper, have been invited to the training camp which will be conducted under the direction of interim head coach Hendy Springer and interim assistant coach Gus Logie.

The squad reads: Merissa Aguilleira, Reniece Boyce, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Shanel Daley, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Subrina Munroe, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor and Felicia Walters.

Commenting on the squad, Chairman of the CWI Selection Panel, Courtney Browne, said: “Our women’s player pool in the Caribbean is quite small compared to other countries, and our regional tournaments do not always produce the kind of consistent batting and bowling aggregates and averages we would relish. Hence, we rely on using strategic camps like this to give our high performance coaches time to help the players with their development.

“Coming out of the camp, the Selection Panel expects keen competition for final selection, and will focus attention on players with a healthy attitude and willingness to work hard, improve fitness and team work, as we seek to restore confidence in our side following the disappointing results at the Women’s World Cup.”

Browne also noted that the availability of Selman and Connell are subject to clearance from the CWI Medical Panel. The two Windies Women’s fast bowlers suffered tournament-ending injuries during the WWC.

Selman was sidelined following a blow to the head while fielding against Australia Women at Taunton, where Connell also suffered a hip injury against India Women a few days later.