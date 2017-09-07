SRDF Hosts Staff Familiarization Tour

Share this

















LAST Friday, the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) hosted its annual Staff Familiarization (FAM) Tour, an excursion organized to acquaint and educate staff of the best practices within the tourism industry.

Moreover, it is a day given for socializing and developing team-building as well as to reward the performances of our hardworking team. Previous tours comprised tours to various sites, hotels and resorts. Last year’s FAM tour included a boat ride to Capella and Pigeon Point, lunch and refreshments.

Lately, the tour had grown to be more of a socializing event, accumulating a cost of approximately $15,000 to $20,000 per annum due to an increase in the numbers employed at the organization. In order to reduce cost, management decided to convert the activity into a first-ever Sports Day.

Said Executive Director, Jimmy Haynes: “The event was expected to get individuals active and promote health and wellness as well as to build stronger staff-manager relationships and team work.”

Staff members were grouped into four teams houses which were selected to honour past Chairpersons/Executive Directors for their hard work and dedication to the organization: Lamontagne — Blue House (for Mr. Lyton Lamontagne), Bobb — Pink House (for Mr. Clem Bobb), Gustave — Orange House (for Mr. Michael Gustave) and Alexis — Green House (for deceased Ervin Alexis), competed in various disciplines, including small goals football, cricket, relay races, balloon toss, tug-of-war and dominoes.

“I feel very encouraged. I think it is the best thing that has happened for the organization in a long time,” said Operations Manager, Franklin Solomon.

Gustave House emerged victorious, followed by Lamontagne in second, Bobb in third and Alexis in fourth.