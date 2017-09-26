SRDF Bringing Relief Supplies To Dominica

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – OUR sister isle, Dominica, was once again left in shambles. The Nature Isle, which is still recovering from Tropical Storm Erika which struck in 2015, was impacted by Hurricane Maria at approximately 9:35 p.m. last week Monday. Sustained winds of 155 mph and torrential rain caused widespread destruction with significant damage to dwelling homes, commercial buildings, infrastructure and resulted in loss of lives.

According to Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, “So far, we have lost all what money can buy and replace.”

The Soufriere Foundation is making strides to bring relief supplies to the affected country. The organisation, in collaboration with the Rising Stars Youth Sports Club, has embarked on a “Food/Relief Supply Drive” to assist our sister isle.

SRDF’s Executive Director, Jimmy Haynes, said: “We are saddened that our neighbours are going through this again. This is a cry for help that we must attend to.”

The organisation is soliciting assistance from the public to donate water and non-perishable food items to our suffering brothers and sisters. Supplies can be dropped off at the Soufriere Foundation’s Bay Street office from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Deadline for receiving supplies is Thursday, September 28.

A boat will be leaving on Friday, September 29 to transport the supplies to Dominica.

The Soufriere Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, economic, cultural and other sustainable developments in the Soufriere region. The organization, which was established in 1993, generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Centre, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.