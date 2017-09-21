SLP Calls For Assistance For Dominica

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – ONCE more, our sister islands within the OECS have suffered loss of life and immense property damage consequent upon the passage of a major hurricane. On this occasion, the Commonwealth of Dominica bore the brunt of Hurricane Maria’s wrath.

This is the first occasion a storm of this magnitude has scored a direct hit on our sister island and damage is widespread. The Commonwealth of Dominica is, perhaps, the island with which Saint Lucia enjoys the closest historical and cultural ties.

Political Leader, Philip J. Pierre, has been briefed on the severity of the situation and has extended his condolences to those who lost loved ones and best wishes to those whose properties have been affected.

Pierre is of the view that while our best wishes are in order, what the people of Dominica require most at this time is relief in the form of food, clothing and shelter. To this end, the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has initiated a “Help Dominica” drive and the Party has opened its headquarters, situated on Jeremie Street, Castries, for the receipt of donations.

Individuals or corporations willing to assist can call (758) 724-7185 for further information.

The Political Leader urges all Saint Lucians to donate generously especially in this time of need we really must be our brother’s and sister’s keepers.

Our prayers and thoughts continue to be with all those who were affected by this devastating event.