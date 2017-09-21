Services at Castries Wellness Centre Halt Temporarily

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Ministry of Health and Wellness informs residents of Castries and environs of the temporary suspension of service at the Castries Wellness Centre from September 21 to October 3, 2017. This temporary closure is necessary to undertake important routine rehabilitation work at the health facility.

During this one-week period, health services shall be diverted to nearby Wellness Centres to avoid any interruption in access to care by our valued clients. As such, the Ciceron Wellness shall provide daily Medical Clinics and Pharmacy Services from Thursday, September 21 to Friday, September 29, 2017 commencing at 8:00 a.m. On Saturday, September 23 and Saturday, September 30, Medical Clinic and Pharmacy Services will be available at the La Clery Wellness Centre from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Clients may also access clinical services as follows Wellness Centres:

Entrepot Wellness Centre:

Monday, September 25: Ante-natal Clinic and Post-natal Clinic

Tuesday, September 26: Medical Clinic

Wednesday, September 27: Child Health Clinic

La Clery Wellness Centre:

Monday, September 25: Child Health

Tuesday, September 26: Ante-natal Clinic and Post-natal Clinic

Wednesday, September 27 & Friday, September 29: Medical Clinic

Daily: Adult vaccinations will also be administered

Regular health services at the Castries Wellness Centre are scheduled to recommence on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. The Ministry of Health and Wellness apologizes for the inconvenience caused to our valuable clients during this period.

For more information or clarification, please contact the Community Nursing Services Department at telephone numbers 451-8559 or 468-5383.