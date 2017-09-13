Saint Lucia Offers Condolences To Mexico

PRESS RELEASE – PRIME Minister Allen Chastanet has reacted to the news that a magnitude 8.2 quake hit the southern coast of Mexico just as heavy rains from Hurricane Katia lashed the east. As the death toll continues to rise, the Prime Minister offered condolences to Mexico at this difficult time.

“On behalf of the government and people of Saint Lucia, I extend condolences to the government and people of Mexico and, in particular, to the families of the victims of the catastrophic earthquake which shook Mexico (on Thursday),” stated the Prime Minister.

“The government of Mexico continues to be a true friend of Saint Lucia and at this time we must let them know that our hearts are also with them even while we battle natural disasters in our own region. This is really a time for us to come together as a Caribbean region and assist as much as we can and wherever we can.

“I am confident that the strong will and determination of the Mexican people will assist them in dealing with the loss of lives and property caused by the devastating quake. We offer our prayers as the search and recovery efforts continue. Let us all keep our friends in Mexico in our thoughts.”