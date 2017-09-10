Saint Lucia Honours Joseph Marcell

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and the Consulate General of Saint Lucia, in partnership with CaribbeanxTales International Film Festival, honours Joseph Marcell, best known for his role as “Geoffrey” in “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air”.

Marcell is in Toronto attending the 12th annual CaribbeanTales International Film Festival for the world premiere of a brand-new TV series, “Battledream Chronicles” on September 6 at The Royal Cinema with an encore screening on September 7 at the Cineplex Cinemas, Scarborough.

On September 7, Marcell appeared as a guest on the hit TV show, “The Social”. He talked to the hosts about what he’s been up to since “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, his Saint Lucia connection and love for theatre.

Saint Lucians had a unique opportunity to meet with Marcell at an exclusive VIP reception in Toronto from September 8th. The Consulate General of Saint Lucia in Toronto, co-hosts of the event, honoured Marcell for his contributions to the arts worldwide.

The VIP reception featured a travel presentation by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority with product updates from Sunwing Vacations and Royalton Saint Lucia. Autograph signing took place following the reception.