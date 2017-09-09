Running Government Like A Business

By Betty Combie, Quality Management Consultant

WHEN the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Allen Chastanet, says he is running the government like a business, he is partially correct, in that the principles of good management are the same for a government as they are for a business. It must be noted, though, that there are two fundamental differences related to running a government versus running a business.

(1) In the case of the government, the people of Saint Lucia are like the board of directors and have the power to vote the Prime Minister in or vote him out; and

(2) The objectives of a government should be different to the objectives of a business. However, these objectives should at all times take into consideration stakeholders and finances.

Having said this, what are these underlying principles for any good management system — be it government or business? The international best practice identifies them as follows:

• Understanding and meeting the needs of stakeholders

• Good leadership that sets the right tone

• Engaging stakeholders and ensuring two-way effective communication

• Managing processes to ensure effectiveness and efficiency

• Continually improving by addressing complaints and learning from mistakes.

• Making decisions based on evidence (data, information, etc.)

• Managing relationships with stakeholders

Anyone who has successfully managed an organisation to get their desired results will agree that the above principles underpin good management — be it for government or a business.