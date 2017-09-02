POEM: Commemorating 200 Years of the Abolition of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade

Share this

















Dear Ancestors, I thank you. I feel so proud

you gave wealth to the world.

You took bruises and shed tears

on the plantation from dawn to sunset.

But, you gave me your strength.

Dear Ancestors. So beautiful,

kind and fragile like a Dove,

your patience and future was

that hope that kept you going

so I can be here today.

Dear Ancestors, where princesses are sunset,

you said prayers for a change.

Today your great-granddaughter Jean

honours all of you with heartfelt gratitude.

All my kindness, cheerfulness and patience

come from you. Also my smile and looks.

Dear Ancestors, I pray today. I looked in

the mirror and see all of you in me –

A loving mother to my children. Thank you,

Ancestors. I love all of you. Judgment Day soon come.

God bless.

© Jean Ju-Pierre (2007)