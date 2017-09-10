Papillon by Rex Resorts Awards Scholarships

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – ON Monday, Papillon by Rex Resorts proudly hosted its first annual scholarship distribution ceremony at the resort’s training room.

Team members whose children were recipients of the scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year are Ray Alexander from the Purchasing Department, Denise Joseph from the Food & Beverage Department, Wivina Augustin from the Housekeeping Department and Davidson Regis from the Food & Beverage Department.

Following congratulatory remarks, Human Resources Manager, Kernetta Wells, in addressing the attendees, emphasized the importance of the students applying themselves and remaining focused. She stressed on the significance of them focusing on their general attitude as well as being mindful as to what and whom they expose themselves to.

The Resident Manager of the resort, Natasha Calixte, echoed a similar message with emphasis on the words, ‘Education is the key to success’. She encouraged the students to aim high and to keep pushing so that they can move on further by not just stopping at secondary school but going on to attaining a degree.

Additionally, she stated, “There is a time and place for everything. Get involved in extracurricular activities. Create a balance.”

General Manager for Royal by Rex Resorts, Richard Michelin, added that the five-year scholarship is a portrayal of the resorts’ gratitude to its employees and encouraged the awardees to “use it wisely, keep pursuing your dream!”

The future is definitely a bright one for these young and zealous academics as they dream of one day becoming a pilot, forensic scientist, mechanical engineer and an architect. The Papillon by Rex Resorts congratulates each of the recipients and wish them every success in their studies.