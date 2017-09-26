LIAT Works to Assist Dominica

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – LIAT continued its relief efforts to assist Dominica with a relief flight into the Douglas Charles Airport on Saturday, September 23.

The relief flight not only brought in supplies to the north of the island but also took in members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force and The Antigua and Barbuda Fire Service. It also carried in officials from the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) who were able to do assessments of the airport facilities.

The flight is part of LIAT’s commitment to assist affected islands in the region and the airline is currently working on a schedule to aid in delivering relief supplies as well as allows passengers and persons from Dominica to fly out to other destinations. LIAT has been working along with several organizations to assist in the relief efforts to islands affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.