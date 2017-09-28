Fuel Price Adjustments

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and kerosene remain unchanged.

However, the retail prices for LPG 20-, 22-, and 100-lb. cylinders and diesel have been changed.

The price changes took effect from Monday, September 25, 2017.

See prices below:

Diesel — from $12.03 to $12.51 per gallon or from $2.65 to $2.75 per litre

20-pound cylinder (9.07 kg) LPG — from $31.24 to $31.66 per cylinder

22-pound cylinder (9.98 kg) LPG — from $34.64 to $35.11 per cylinder

100-pound cylinder (45.36kg) LPG — from $191.70 to $193.84 per cylinder

Gasoline remains unchanged at $2.80 per litre or $12.75 per gallon

Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre or $6.39 per gallon

The public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, October 16, 2017.