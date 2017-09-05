Fuel Price Adjustments

Share this

















THE public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and kerosene remain unchanged.

However, the retail prices for LPG 20-, 22-, and 100-lb. cylinders, and diesel have been changed.

The price changes take effect from Monday, September 04, 2017.

• Diesel from $11.70 to $12.03 per gallon or from $2.57 to $2.65 per litre

• 20-pound cylinder LPG (9.07 kg) — from $30.39 to $31.24 per cylinder

• 22-pound cylinder LPG (9.98 kg) — from $33.71 to $34.64 per cylinder

• 100-pound cylinder LPG (45.36kg) — from $187.46 to $191.70 per cylinder

• Gasoline remains unchanged at $2.80 per litre or $12.75 per gallon

• Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre or $6.39 per gallon

The public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, September 25, 2017.