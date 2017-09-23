Dominica Will Rise Again

Share This

















GLOBAL efforts to ensure a green environment and to minimize the effects of climate change all over the world have led to renewed emphasis on conservation laws. Throughout the Island Neighbours, many areas have been designated as forest reserves for various reasons. Some of these include the protection of critically-endangered species, the promotion of eco-tourism and deliberate attempts to counteract indiscriminate deforestation in many areas.

This week, we introduce to you some of the forest reserves in our Island Neighbours.

Introducing the Northern Forest Reserve of Dominica, a national park which boasts 22,000 acres of land and national treasures, such as the national bird, MorneDiablotin, and Syndicate Estate. Established in 1977, this park was originally a means of conserving the national bird, protecting watershed areas and enabling eco-tourism activities such as bird-watching.

Over in Guadeloupe, the Biosphere Reserve is home to numerous species of flora and endemic fauna. The area covers an estimated 20% of the Guadeloupe’s land area and is recognized as the only national park of its kind in the archipelago. The reserve is typically composed of mangrove areas, coral reefs and what is hailed as “tropical humid forest”.

The World Database of Protected Areas has recognized 23 protected areas. These include AnseCouleuvre, Baie des Anglais, La Caravelle and Ilets de Sainte Anne. Like those which exist in Guadeloupe, these areas were reserved to protect water catchment areas, mangrove reserve, marine management areas, wildlife reserves and major forested areas. How many of these areas are present in St. Lucia? How important do you believe them to be in an atmosphere of climate change? Tell us on our Facebook page: Island Neighbours.

Happenings

One of us has fallen and so all of us hurt. Dominica, one of the Island Neighbours that undoubtedly captures Nature’s grace and beauty, has been severely affected by a Category 5 hurricane. But all things fallen will rise again and she will. Here’s why:

1. Dominica is the Nature Isle. Nature is resilient and powerful.

2. Dominica is surrounded by neighbours who love her and they will carry her as long as she needs.

3. Dominica is home to some of the Earth’s priceless treasures and history will show that treasures often stand the test of time. Here are some of her priceless treasures:

• Dominica is home to over 300 rivers and this makes her one of the greatest water resource hubs in the Caribbean.

• Dominica is home to the only remaining descendants of our Carib ancestors. Their home is the Kalinago Territory – one of the island’s most renowned tourist attractions.

• Dominica is home to one of the most renowned music festival in the Caribbean – World Creole Music Festival.

• Dominica is linguistically diverse; present are languages such as English, French Creole and Kokoy (a lingua franca).

Help Dominica!

There are many ways in which you can assist the people in Dominica. When giving donations, ensure that the agencies involved are reputable. It is best to donate the following items in the interim:

1. Non-perishable food items

2. Water

3. Baby wipes and other sanitary items

History

Historical note! Did you know that Dominica’s first national park, Rosalie Forests, was established in 1975? Get to know your neighbours!

A bit of the French for the Visitor

The Green World

• Nature reserve — Réservenaturelle (régiongardéoùsont protégés les planteset les animaux)

• Habitat — Habitat; maison

• Mangroves – Manglier, palétuvier

• Wetlands – Zones humides

• Coral reefs – Récifcorallien

• Protected area – Zone protégée

• Wildlife – faune; flore

• Endangered species – Espècemenacée

• Critically-endangered species – Espècesenvoied’extinction

• Conservation laws — Lois de la conservation

• Is the nature reserve open today? — C’est la nature réserveouverteaujourd’hui?