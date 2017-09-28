Digicel Pledges To Help Rebuild Dominica

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – DIGICEL is committing to help the people of Dominica rebuild in the wake of the devastating Category 5 hit from Hurricane Maria.

On a visit to the island on Tuesday to see the damage firsthand and establish how Digicel can assist in kick starting the country’s recovery, Digicel Chairman and founder, Denis O’Brien, met with Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica, to offer Digicel’s support. As such, Digicel will concentrate on three key areas in the south-east region of Dominica: the Kalinago Territory, La Plaine and Castle Bruce.

With meetings taking place this week with government ministers and church and community leaders in its chosen communities, Digicel will work to help transform the lives of people there by supporting community projects in the areas of education and housing. In the meantime, Digicel engineers, riggers and technical teams are working round-the-clock to restore the networks with good progress being made.

Commenting on Digicel’s commitment, O’Brien said: “Our first priority is to get our networks back to full strength and our teams are working tirelessly to do that. But, of course, we’re also clear on the role we can play in helping the country to recover and rebuild. Our work to help transform the communities of Kalinago Territory, La Plaine and Castle Bruce in the south-east will see them being given new opportunities and, in time, build in them a new sense of hope for the future. We can’t wait to get started.”