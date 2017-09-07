Dania Martelly UWI Open Campus’s Top Matriculant

Share this

















THE UWI Open Campus is proud to announce that the top matriculant at The UWI Open Campus for 2017 is Saint Lucian student, Dania Martelly.

Martelly, who hails from Pierrot, Vieux Fort, addressed her fellow colleagues at a Matriculation and Welcome Ceremony for new students held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. online, via Blackboard Collaborate.

Martelly has been awarded an Open Scholarship tenable at The University of the West Indies (UWI) for the entire duration of a BSc. in Management Studies. The generous award covers full tuition fees, books, meals and miscellaneous fees and charges.

When asked about the secret of her success, Martelly spoke of putting in “hard work and a lot of effort” in order to reach her goals.

“I had to study hard, practice often and burn the midnight oil,” she said.

She credits a positive attitude towards her education, as well as being creative, ambitious and self-disciplined for her success — qualities she thinks all students ought to strive towards.

The UWI Open Campus offers sincere congratulations to Martelly and looks forward to supporting her along this next stage of her educational journey.