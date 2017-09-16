C&W Communications Joins Irma Relief Efforts

Share This

















Actions unveiled to help join Hurricane Irma relief effort

PRESS RELEASE – C&W Communications (C&W) on Thursday announced its latest involvement in joining the vast relief effort underway for those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

“Like countless other businesses in the region, we suffered damage to our property and operations,” John Reid, C&W CEO said. “Our people are responding in the same way as so many of the communities we serve: with kindness, resourcefulness and action. Caribbean people are no strangers to the impact of hurricanes and when the going gets tough, their resilience shines through.”

In the early hours of Tuesday last, C&W employees in St. Vincent and Puerto Rico loaded an aircraft with desperately needed supplies and equipment bound for Anguilla and BVI.

Country Manager of Flow BVI, Colin MacDonald, and his team offloaded the first shipment, which included bottled water, non-perishable food items, baby supplies, tarpaulins, blankets, medical kits, water purification tablets, mosquito destroyers, flashlights, and batteries. Additional shipments left Jamaica on Wednesday and C&W’s operation in Antigua delivered mobile and satellite phones to the government of Barbuda to equip the teams coordinating their relief efforts.

Other C&W businesses are also joining in the efforts to assist their colleagues in the affected markets. In Grenada, for example, employees have volunteered to take salary deductions in September, with the funds raised going towards the purchase of much-needed supplies.

“These are just a handful of examples from the many incredible actions taking place across the region in response to this tragedy,” Reid said. “It’s humbling for C&W to be part of this wider response and I hope, together, we can make a difference.”

The company recently announced deployment of engineering expertise and equipment to impacted markets, as well as assistance to customers through free calls. C&W will also continue to work with local governments and agencies to get supplies and expertise into the affected markets.