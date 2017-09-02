Club 60 To Host ‘60+ Elegance At Its Best’

Share this

















Sept. 24 Pageant To Showcase Talents of Older Persons

THE United Nations has designated October 1 as International Day of Older Persons. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Stepping into the Future: Tapping the Talents, Contributions and Participation of Older Persons in Society.”

It is also about enabling and expanding the contributions of older persons in their families, communities and societies.

The main objective is to explore effective means of promoting and strengthening the participation of older persons in various aspect of social, cultural, civic and political life.

In keeping with this year’s theme, Helpage Saint Lucia National Council Of and For Older Persons pledges that no older person will be left out or left behind. The Council is aware of the need to tap into the often overlooked and under-appreciated contributions of older persons. This is essential not only to their well-being but is also imperative for sustainable development.

If we are all born equal, why then are our human dignity and rights so often denied us in old age? This equality does not change with age. Older persons have the same rights and privileges in society as persons younger than themselves.

As such, the Council Of and For Older Persons will observe United Nations International Day of Older Persons this year. This annual observance will be preceded by a month-long series of activities.

The first event will be a Golden Pageant, under the theme, “60+ ELEGANCE AT ITS BEST”, on Sunday, September 24 at the National Cultural Centre under the distinguished patronage of Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy. The pageant will comprise six beautiful and talented women from age 60 and above.

The contestants are Ginerva Lambert (61, Gros Islet), Martina Mitchell (67, Canaries), Julia Mathurin (74, Monchy), Marguerrith Octave (60, Marchand), Catherinette Ernest (73, Mabouya Valley) and Subrina Joseph (83, Ex-Police Association).

The aim of the pageant is to involve older persons in a fun and rewarding display of their talents. As such, we are appealing to all Saint Lucian to come and support our contestants.