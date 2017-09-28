Baptiste Praises Spartan University

By Kingsley Emmanuel

LABORIE MP, Alva Baptiste, has showered praises on Spartan Health Sciences University School of Medicine in Vieux Fort for its quality of education and foresees it becoming “the Harvard of medical schools in the Caribbean”.

Baptiste, who was the guest speaker at Spartan’s white coat ceremony recently, was at the time addressing 45 students who were formally enrolled with the school.

The momentous occasion, which was held at the school’s auditorium last Saturday, was attended by a number of high-ranking officials from the school.

A striking feature of the glittering ceremony was the donning of the white coats by the students, and their recitation of the Hippocratic Oath, which signifies their allegiance to the profession and outlines what is expected of them as doctors in training. It reads in part: “I will follow that method of treatment which, according to my ability and judgment, I consider for the benefit of my patients, and abstain from whatever is harmful…”

Baptiste said Spartan has moved from strength to strength over the years and made a call to the students to strive for success, adding that despite both the size of the school and the country in which it is located, they can compete with students from any medical school in the world.

“Spartan prepares young medical professions for the world of work. Students of Spartan must benchmark against the best,” he urged them.

He added: “Our mindset should move from the sky is the limit to the sky is the beginning.”

Baptiste said the journey along the medical route is usually turbulent but that should not daunt the students from pursuing their goals. He exhorted them not only to work hard but also work smart, adding that self-belief is paramount to every success.

He also urged the students to be ready for challenges at all times and be open to new possibilities, adding that communication is one of the key components of being a successful physician because it helps in understanding the patients so they can be properly diagnosed.

Baptiste commended the staff of the school for the progress the school has made, noting that it has a very great future.

Dr. A.C Rao, a member of the Board of Directors of the school, told the students: “I want you to succeed. Be focus and disciplined.”

He told the students they have no excuse for not doing well.

Dr. William Ayers, President of the school, said the white coat symbolizes purity and should be respected at all times. He called on the students to show care for their patients and exhibit professionalism throughout their entire career.

Clinical Dean of the school, Dr. Louis Genzer, implored the students to be focused and not to be discouraged by the challenges they will face.

“You can do it. Don’t let temporary setbacks prevent you from reaching your goal,” he said.

Some former students of the school were also presented with their graduation certificates at the ceremony.