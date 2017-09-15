Assistance Needed For Hurricane-ravaged Islands

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Government of Saint Lucia and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have pledged their full support to the recovery efforts of those impacted by the passage of Hurricane Irma.

Through the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), much-needed emergency supplies have been made available to affected states and skilled personnel have also been deployed to assist with the restoration of utilities in those islands.

The Government of Saint Lucia and the OECS wish to thank everyone who has contributed to this worthy cause and encourage others to donate in accordance with the priority needs as identified by the affected states. Items can be delivered to any post office as well as the NEMO headquarters at Bisee, Castries.

PRIORITY NEEDS: