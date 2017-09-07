American Airlines Miami Hub Closed Due To Irma

Share this

















The Saint Lucia Tourist Board (SLTB) has been advised by American Airlines that due to the expected impact of Hurricane Irma, its Miami hub will be temporarily closed from Thursday, September 7 until Sunday, September 10, 2017.

All American Airlines flights into and out of Saint Lucia via Miami are,therefore,suspended. American Airlines expects to resume normal operations on Monday, September 11, 2017.

The American National Hurricane Center has described Hurricane Irma as a “potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane”, and American Airlines is taking pre-emptive actions as a safety precaution.

Hoteliers and travelers are asked to take special note as the closure will affect departures during this time. Travellers can check the status of their American Airlines flights through the www.aa.com website.