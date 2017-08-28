WLBL Announces 2017 Scholarship Recipients

Share this

















DURING an awards ceremony held this week, Windward and Leeward Brewery Limited (WLBL) presented three deserving students with scholarships to attend secondary school.

The students — Brianna St. Clair, Maya Francois and Phoebe d’Auvergne — were all successful at the 2017 Common Entrance Examinations.

“We are extremely proud of Brianna, Maya and Phoebe’s performances. The scholarships highlight our commitment to the well-being of our employees and their children. People are a country’s greatest asset and what better way to develop this asset item making investments in education and youth development. The WLBL family is as excited as they are to embark on this new journey and we will be here supporting them as they grow and develop into young professionals,” stated Fayola Ferdinand, WLBL’s Corporate Relations Manager.

Past scholarship awardees Nadian Joseph, Gina Mondesir and Alazne Estaphane, were commended for obtaining over 75% cumulative at their end of term exams and Yanad Joseph and Jamil St. Paul for maintaining their scholarship for another year.

Pius Bastien, guest speaker and principal of the Desruisseaux School, urged the students to continue being committed to their goals and dreams. He also encouraged the parents to work with their kids to ensure their future success as it doesn’t just stop with receiving the scholarships.

Congratulations to the new scholarship awardees and the students who maintained their scholarships for the upcoming school year. WLBL remains dedicated and committed to the education and enhancement of employees and their families continuing to grow and develop with Saint Lucia.