Winless ‘Stars’ Play Final Match Tonight

CARIBBEAN Premier League (CPL) entertainment continues this evening at Kensington Oval in Barbados with host Barbados Tridents taking on bottom place team, St. Lucia Stars.

The Tridents, after suffering an embarrassing defeat at home on Tuesday night to the Guyana Amazon Warriors (who now have a four-point lead over the Tridents for fourth place on the CPL points table) are in danger of missing the playoffs for the second year in a row.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated the Barbados Tridents by 99 runs at Kensington Oval. Batting first, Guyana scored 158 for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Jason Mohammed top scored with 42 from 35 deliveries, while, Fudadin contributed 27 from 28 deliveries.

For Barbados, Akeal Hosein picked up 2 for 19 in 4 overs.

Chasing down 158 for victory, the Tridents were bowled out for 59 in 13.4 overs. Akeal Hosein top scored with 17 while Shamar Springer chipped in with 14; extras were the third highest score — 12.

Sohail Tanvir’s electrifying opening spell of 4 for 2 ended up short-circuiting the Barbados Tridents batting order as Guyana Amazon Warriors completed a crucial season-sweep over their main competition for the final CPL playoff berth with a crushing 99-run win.

Tridents were 19 for 5 at the end of the Power play after Tanvir ripped out the heart of their batting lineup. The left-arm quick bowler came back later to claim his fifth to cap the most economical five-wicket haul in T20 history, ending with figures of 5 for 3 on a sorry night for the Tridents in which they were bowled out for 59, the second-lowest total in CPL history. Rashid Khan picked up 3 for 15.

The St. Lucia Stars will be hoping they can salvage some pride by at least ending the 2017 tournament with a win. The way they have played so far, everything has gone in the opposite direction for them. Even if they score 200 runs this evening, despite cricket being a game of uncertainty, even that will be difficult for them to defend against the Tridents.

Last evening, the Jamaica Tallawahs hosted St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Sabina Park.

CPL action continues tomorrow with third place team Jamaica Tallawahs playing fourth place team Guyana Amazon Warriors at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

The remaining matches in the preliminary round will see Barbados Tridents playing Trinbago Knight Riders on Saturday and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Points table: Trinidad Knight Riders top with 16 points from 9 matches played; St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots 11 points from 8 matches played; Jamaica Tallawahs 10 points from 8 matches played; Guyana Amazon Warriors 8 points from 9 matches played; Barbados Tridents 4 points from 7 matches and St. Lucia Stars 1 point from 9 matches played.