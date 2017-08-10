Vincentian To Launch Region’s First Equity Crowdfunding Startup Company

Share this

















GLOBAL Domination Capital is set to be the region’s first fine-tech startup company, offering equity crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending solutions to OECS countries and CARICOM member states, including Barbados, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos Islands.

The company’s equity crowdfunding platform intends to bridge the gap between investors and startup companies across the Caribbean seeking to raise capital by accessing financing both regionally and globally.

Global Domination Capital’s crowdfunding platform will allow for both accredited and non-accredited investors. The peer-to-peer lending platform will offer a quick and easy application process to businesses and consumers seeking loans with a lower interest rate by connecting them with investors who would like a better return on their investments. The three initial loan products will be consumer, business and auto loans.

Peer-to-peer lending provides borrowers the ability to access the capital they need to grow while allowing investors to make an attractive fixed-income return as they build a diverse portfolio of small business, consumer and auto loans across a number of industries and geographies.

The announcement follows a journey of extensive efforts by the company’s founder, Kenrick Quashie, who chartered the course for equity crowdfunding with the relevant regulators across the Caribbean.

“Over the last couple of months, I have been engaging the securities regulatory commissions in the region to create a space for an equity crowdfunding platform to operate. They have embraced the platform following a demonstration and are working actively to create and regulate this space. However, until the legal regulations permit non-accredited investors to invest, we will work within the existing legal framework to facilitate private placements on our platform,” stated Quashie.

He added: “It can be challenging for new entrants and regulators to adapt novel business models to existing regulations. We are extremely proud to be pushing this industry forward as we bring a new form of financing to the Caribbean that makes capital more accessible for small businesses and consumers while offering a brand new asset class to the Caribbean.”

Global Domination Capital is expected to go live and accept both new investors and borrowers to the platform by late September. In the meantime, interested persons can register their interest or just learn more about the company and its features by visiting the website: www.globaldominationcapital.com or email: info@globaldominations.com.