VH Sterilization Unit Workers Back on Job

PRESS RELEASE – Employees at the Sterilization Unit at Victoria Hospital are back on the job.

On Monday, the employees chose to withdraw themselves from the unit because of an occupational safety and health matter.

However, a conversation between Senator Mary Isaac, Minister for Health and Wellness, and officials from the National Workers Union (NWU) was quite productive.

The Minister gave her word that all will be done urgently to resolve the industrial issues at the Unit. As promised, the appropriate action was taken and, as a result, the employees are back on the job.

Going forward, the NWU officials are of the opinion that Victoria Hospital management requires a serious administrative shake-up. The Hospital should not be used as a dumping ground for disciplinary transfer of workers. Victoria Hospital could do well but must be equipped with persons well-trained in hospital management.