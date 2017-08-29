U-17 FEMALE BALLERS SECOND

Share this

















THE 2017 CONCACAF Under-17 Qualifiers Group C matches ended on Saturday night at the Daren Sammy Cricket Grounds with a massive win for Bermuda and a drawn game for host Saint Lucia.

In the feature encounter between Saint Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda, Britanya St. Prix of the St. Lucia Team replaced Shakera Classe as captain after the latter was shown two yellow cards in the previous match.

Saint Lucia went up 1-0 in the 38th minute, a goal scored by Vionce Weeks, her second in back- to-back games. Despite several attempts at goal by both teams, the scoreline remained 1-0 at halftime.

With the biggest crowd on hand, totaling close to 450 fans, both teams came out firing in the second half, with Saint Lucia looking the better team after they were outclassed by Bermuda in their previous match (5-0).

The Antiguans came back fighting, with Jada Benjamin scoring in the 70th minute. However, both teams had to settle for a point each for the drawn match, with Saint Lucia finishing second in the group.

Meanwhile, in the opening game on the evening, Bermuda blew Aruba away by scoring 13 goals as they went on to win the group. The goal scorers for Bermuda were Leilanne Nesbeth (6), Jayden Masters (3), Tianna Mullan (2) and one each for Nia Christopher and Katelyn Mederios.

Aruba’s Tarriana Doornkamp scored a consolation goal in the dying moments of the encounter, not only to the joy of the Aruba team on the field and in the dugout but also the Saint Lucian crowd that keep cheering them on. Indeed it was a humiliation.