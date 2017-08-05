Share this

















The media is the dynamic thread which essentially connects the public to all things; the administration of nations, the severity of global problems, the alleged conspiracies of times past and present, the opinions of scholars and religious and political bickering.

As time passed, the media moved from the age of staged elocutions, unplanned town hall meetings and unsubstantiated rum shop headlines. Modern digital and print media have replaced the aged routines used for delivery of news. One click of a button or mouse can open a world of infinite possibilities; the vast flora and fauna of the arctic, the failed expeditions to other planets, new discoveries in the world of medicine and the novel and exciting world of technology.

The media in the Island Neighbours has grown and evolved into an indomitable force. Whilst catering for the visual, auditory and tactile learner, the media thrives on the existence on larger-than-life personalities and a plethora of varying programmes.

In Dominica, three major newspapers exist: The Times, The Sun and The Chronicle. Additionally, there are two television stations and a few radio stations – the most renowned being Dominica Broadcasting Corporation, or DBS Radio. Government- owned DBS Radio, which was founded in 1971, is known as the national radio station.

French neighbour, Martinique, has a variety of newspapers: France Antilles, Le Progressiste, Aujourd’hui Dimanche, Justice, Le Naif, and Antilla. There are also 14 FM radio stations and 11 television stations. French Department Guadeloupe has 14 FM radio stations and 5 television stations. Newspapers are available in print and digital. These include politically-charged paper Le Progrés Social and Combat Ouvrier. How knowledgeable are you about the media houses in your territory?

Happenings

The Dominica Manufacturers Association in collaboration with Junior Achievement Dominica invites all Dominicans to rediscover their creativity this summer. All Dominicans aged 8 to 30 are invited to submit their business and project ideas for consideration by a panel of judges. The winning entry in each age category will be awarded a cash prize of EC$2000. Elsewhere, this year’s Dominica Country Conference will be held at the Kalinago Territory from August 9 and 10 and will be hosted by UWI Open Campus (Dominica).

Neighbourly GetAways

This week, we challenge you to get in touch with your creative side and create a newspaper scrapbook. In Dominica, visit a bookstore – Jay’s Bookstore or Choices. Keep abreast with the daily news by purchasing some newspapers. Cut out the eye-catching headlines to create a collage in your scrapbook. If in Martinique, you may add a little French panache to your collage. Purchase a few newspapers and add to your collage.

There are many ways to advertise in Guadeloupe. France Antilles is a popular newspaper that you can access online and stay abreast with the happenings in the French territories. On a shopping rendezvous in Pointe á Pitre, don’t be surprised if a copy is handed to you. Radio Caraibes International is a popular radio station. Tune in for many cultural debates: Pointe á Pitre 106.6 FM, Grand Terre/Basse Terre 98.6 FM.

History

Historical note! Radio Caraibes International (RCI) was born in St. Lucia in 1960 led by Michel Ferry (French). Did you know that programming from the Windward Islands Broadcasting Service (WIBS) of Grenada preceded that which is provided by DBS in Dominica today? Get to know your neighbours!

A bit of the French for the Visitor

Les médias/The media

Un journal: newspaper

Un journaliste: journalist

Un éditeur: publisher

Un rédacter: editor

La télévision : television

La publicité: advertising

La liberté de la presse: freedom of the press

Une émission: programme

Une diffusion: broadcast

La presse: the press