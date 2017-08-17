Swimmers Head To Goodwill Championship In Guyana

Share this

















A 26-member swim team is all geared to medal at the annual Goodwill Swim Championship, which is now into its 23rd year.

The event is scheduled to start tomorrow at the National Aquatic Center in Guyana and will see athletes from five countries competiting against each other in various age categories.

Saint Lucia will be represented in the Under-8 category by Fayth Jeffery, Thaeden Antoine and Antoine Destang. The three athletes have topped their game and are expected to give a good showing at the championships.

Amelia Joseph and Ethan Hazell will lead the charge in the 9-10 age category. They will have alongside them Krishna Surapaneni, Maliya Henry, Karic Charles, TherronHerrelle and Tristan Dorville.

In the 11-12 age category, Andre Blanchard and Naekeisha Louis, along with Ziv Reynolds, Akim Ernest, Kyle Ambrose, JonjaMedrick, Anya Hilaire and Sunshine Mauricette will want nothing less than a few podium finishes.

Shalini Joseph, Marisa Louisy, Maya Hilaire, Kaela George, Alandre Cross and Jacob Harrison will battle it out in the 13-14 age category. In the 15-17 boys category, Omar Alexander and Nicholas Mc. Lennon are also expected to do well.

While at the meet the team will be under the stewardship of Head Coach David Peterkin, who has expressed confidence that the team will do well compared to previous championships.