Stassen & Sax Friday at Tapas On The Bay!

TAPAS on The Bay in Rodney Bay and Cidrerie Stassen present Stassen & Sax. Held twice monthly, the evening event showcases some of Saint Lucia’s finest saxophone players in a perfectly-matched atmosphere.

The Cidrerie Stassen brand complements the Tapas concept as it has been crafted to share and bring people together over their love of good food, good drink and good times. The Stassen selections currently offered at Tapas include the Grand Cru, a medium-dry sparkling cider; and Brut, a dry cider which combines apples with pear juice.

Join us from 7:00 p.m. for the soothing sounds of music by duo Rob “Zii” Taylor & Phyness. Set your soul on fire with an intimate concert experience while enjoying chilled, sparkling Stassen cider, our specialty Stassen infused menu or our traditional Saint Lucian and Caribbean- influenced Tapas dinner menu, fine wines, sangrias or other pitcher drinks and our large selection desserts.

Make your reservations today and prepare for an unforgettable experience. Share special moments with food, friends and family at Tapas on the Bay in Rodney Bay, right next to the Big Chef Steakhouse.

