The splendorous beauty of Rose was on display last Saturday as La Rose groups from across the island – and one from Cayenne – turned the Rodney bay Strip into La Rose Central for the hosting of the grand séance (gwan séance).

The séance was held in anticipation of tomorrow being observed as the Festival of La Rose (or Fèt Lawòz). Tomorrow’s grand fete (gwan fèt) begins with a church service at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Dennery from 9:30 a.m. with nearly a dozen groups participating.

During the church service, songs and prayers will be offered, following which the groups will parade through the village streets and assemble and the Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary School and make dramatic presentations in tribute to St. Rose de Lima, the patron saint of the festival.

Last Saturday’s proceedings began with the pulsating rhythms of Mamay La Caye Folk Band to which patrons, organizers and Helen Folk Dancers joined in to demonstrate the various steps of traditional dances. There were also presentations made by various La Rose groups as well as by calypsonian Ready, Yannick James and Niger Nestor.

Here are some scenes from last Saturday’s gwan séance.

Vive La Woz!