SLAA Congratulates CYG Team

THE executive committee, affiliates and members of the Track and Field fraternity take pleasure in expressing sincere congratulations to Team St. Lucia for its exploits at the recently-concluded VI Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

The Beach Soccer team and Julien Alfred struck gold for St. Lucia and the sound of our national anthem reverberated for the first time at such a prestigious international sporting event.

We congratulate all team members and officials for having been a part of this history- making effort and wish all our athletes well as they continue to build on the platform that has now been laid by the heroic efforts of our Beach Soccer team and the young and enterprising Julien Alfred.