Scotiabank Is World’s Best Consumer Digital Bank In Region

(ST. LUCIA – (August 09, 2017) – Scotiabank has been recognized by Global Finance magazine as 2017 World’s Best Consumer Digital Bank in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Scotiabank has been consistently recognized as the Best Consumer Internet Bank or Best Consumer Digital Bank by Global Finance since 2009, demonstrating its strength in digital banking.

“We are very proud to have been recognized by Global Finance for the digital solutions we offer to our customers in Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Ignacio (Nacho) Deschamps, Group Head, International Banking and Digital Transformation. “At Scotiabank, we have a global robust digital banking strategy focused on meeting customers’ needs and expectations.”

Scotiabank was recognized as 2017 World’s Best Consumer Digital Bank in 24 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, namely Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Marteen, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Scotiabank was also recognized in one international regional subcategory, Regional Winner for Best in Mobile Banking Latin America and the Caribbean, and three regional subcategories in North America: Best Mobile Banking App, Best Bill Payment and Presentment, and Best Information Security Initiatives.

Scotiabank is undergoing a digital transformation to meet the changing expectations of customers. Some recent highlights include:

•Creating a network of five Digital Factories in its priority markets of Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru and Colombia, which are focused exclusively on delivering digital customer solutions;

•Appointing five digital banking leaders who will drive the bank’s digital strategy in key markets;

•Partnering with FinTechs and universities to help accelerate our digital and analytics capabilities;

•Rolling out a new online and mobile banking platform across Latin America and Caribbean countries to make it easier for our customers to do business with us; and

•Introducing new digital branches in Mexico City and Canada.

Winning banks were selected based on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.