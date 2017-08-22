Saint Lucia Extends Condolences Following Spain Attacks

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – IN the wake of two terror attacks in Spain, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has extended condolences to Spain on behalf of the government and people of Saint Lucia.

Thirteen people were killed on Thursday when a van reportedly driven by a suspected Islamist militant hit crowds in Las Ramblas. Hours later, in the seaside town of Cambrils, there was a second vehicle attack, leaving one dead and six wounded. In total, over 100 people from over 20 different countries are reportedly injured.

“These types of atrocities are becoming all too common in Europe and in the heart of busy tourist areas. It is callous and heartless and our prayers are with the families of the innocent victims and injured and also with those waiting for word about their family members,” stated Chastanet.

Chastanet added: “This is a difficult time for the government and people of Spain and we as a nation condemn such attacks. We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters and friends in Spain and in Europe and we are committed like the rest of the region to stand with Europe against such terror.”