NWU Assistant General Off To World Congress In Geneva

JOHANN Harewood, Assistant Secretary General of the National Workers Union (NWU), left Saint Lucia on Thursday for Geneva, Switzerland.

While in Geneva, he will join over 600 delegates from the English, French, Spanish, Dutch-speaking Caribbean and Eastern and Western Europe who will be participating in the 27th World Congress of the International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers’ Associations (IUF).

The Congress, scheduled to run from August 29 to September 1, will discuss the economic and social challenges confronting the trade union movement at local, regional and international levels. Delegates are expected to formulate and present recommendations at the end of the plenary session for approval.

The National Workers Union (NWU) is an affiliate of the IUF.