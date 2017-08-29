Mavado To Star at Dominica’s Creole Music Festival

Share this

















ONE of dancehall’s biggest stars, Mavado, is expected to light up the stage during Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival on Friday, October 27 at Festival City, Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Roseau, Dominica.

The Jamaican deejay, singer and songwriter joins an illustrious list of reggae and dancehall artistes to perform at the region’s leading indigenous music festival, bringing his crafty lyrics, high energy, world-acclaim and large fan base to the Festival City.

Mavado (real name David Constantine Brooks) was raised in Kingston, Jamaica’s Cassava Piece Community. Growing up in the 90’s, he looked up to artistes such as Bounty Killer, who inspired him to work in the dancehall genre. Bounty would later serve as mentor and took him under his wings to show him the ropes of the music industry and introduced him to his manager. He decided to name himself Mavado after the Swiss watch company, Movado.

Mavado is an award-wining dancehall artiste who has collaborated with several leading artistes, including Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, Ludacris, Akon, and Jay-Z, among others.

In 2016, Mavado’s song, Progress, was featured on DJ Khaled’s “Major Key” album. The album was nominated for a Grammy award in the “Best Rap” album category. The dancehall star has had a number of his hit singles on the Billboard Chart over the years and has been featured heavily on R&B/Hip-Hop radio in the U.S.A. and around the world.

Mavado’s star is sure to shine when he appears on stage at the WCMF 2017 and delivers his many hits and powerful renditions to his fans and lovers of dancehall and Caribbean music.

The 20th edition of Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival is slated for October 27-29 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau, Dominica. A line-up of top local, regional and international acts covering a diverse range of creole music from the infectious Bouyon to the sweet sensation of Soca and Calypso, Reggae, Afro-funk, Haitian Kompas to the vibrating sounds of Cadence-lypso and Zouk awaits patrons.

On this year’s exciting line-up are Machel Montano, Kalash, Mavado, Yemi Alade, Bunji Garlin & Fay-Ann Lyons, Sweet Micky, Kai, Etana, Romain Virgo, Klass, Marcé & Tumpak, Asa Bantan, Triple Kay International, Mizik à Nou All Stars, Breve, Swingin’ Stars, and the Zouk All Stars featuring Jean Marc Ferdinand, Orlane, Francky Vincent, and Stéphane Ravor.