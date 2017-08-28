Grenadian Awarded Caribbean Association of Banks Scholarship

Share this

















THE Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) is excited to announce the winner of a 100% scholarship award to pursue the Chartered Banker MBA programme with a leading U.K. Business School, the Bangor University.

In collaboration with the Bangor University Business School, the CAB has been able to extend this significant opportunity to its members.

On the basis of academics and experience, the award goes to Daniella Mc Sween, Recoveries and Collections Officer of the Grenada Co-operative Bank.

The successful candidate had this to say about her good fortune, “I am honoured and equally humbled to have been afforded the opportunity to enhance my current level of competence, knowledge, skills and expertise through learnings of the highly-regarded and well-established two-fold qualification, the Chartered Banker MBA.”

Building upon the CAB’s successful relationships with top international education providers, this prestigious award recognizes rising talent within the Caribbean’s financial services sector who are employed with members of the CAB.

Launched in 2011 by the Bangor University Business School, the Chartered Banker programme offers a highly innovative and esteemed Banking and Finance MBA. Bangor University is consistently ranked as one of the leading universities in Europe and in the world’s top 25 for banking research.

In testimony to the CAB’s commitment to “facilitate the growth and development of financial institutions in the region”, the Association has, for the past thirteen years, collaborated with the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin in awarding an annual scholarship to its members. Additionally, the CAB awards scholarships to employees of its members to pursue the Banking and Finance degree at the UWI Open Campus. Currently, three students are enrolled in the programme: Deriece Barnes (Antigua), Ariel Williams (Dominica) and Thaiz Ramirez (Trinidad).

The Caribbean Association of Banks remains fully focused on the facilitation of industry-specific education and training to strengthen capacity within the financial services sector.

The CAB is a community of banks and other financial institutions in the Caribbean region, which proactively influences issues impacting the financial services sector through advocacy, education and networking. The CAB represents 52 banks and financial institutions in the Caribbean with an asset base in excess of US$40 billion as at Dec 31, 2016, in addition to 18 service members comprising regional and international technological and professional institutions and 3 honorary members.