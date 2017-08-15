Fuel Price Adjustments

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and kerosene remain unchanged.

The retail prices for liquid propane gas (LPG) 20-, 22-, and 100-lb. cylinders and diesel have been changed. The price changes take effect from Monday, August 14, 2017:

• Diesel from $11.69 to $11.70 per gallon

• 20-pound cylinder LPG (9.07 kg) from $29.12 to $30.39 per cylinder

• 22-pound cylinder LPG (9.98 kg) from $32.31 to $33.71 per cylinder

• 100-pound cylinder (45.36 kg) from $174.74 to $187.46 per cylinder

• Gasoline remains unchanged at $2.80 per litre or $12.75 per gallon

• Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre or $6.39 per gallon

The public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, September 4, 2017.