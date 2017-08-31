ECCB To Launch 5 Year Strategic Plan

Share this

















THE Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N. J. Antoine, will present the Bank’s five-year strategic plan on September 7 under the theme, “Transforming the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union Together”.

The Strategic Plan, which focuses on economic transformation, reflects the goals of the currency union and identifies the ECCB’s corporate goals and performance targets to help accomplish these goals.

The ECCB’s Strategic Plan acknowledges the need to participate actively in the transformation of the region’s economy and underscores the Bank’s commitment to working with member governments, financial institutions, regional institutions — such as the OECS Commission and the Caribbean Development Bank — private sector institutions, social partners, development partners and other stakeholders to achieve the transformation vision.

The regional launch of the ECCB’s Strategic Plan will be streamed live via the Bank’s YouTube channel and Facebook page from 8:30 a.m. on September 7. The Plan will be available on the Bank’s website from the launch date.