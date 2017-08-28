‘Dupes’ Off To CARIFESTA XIII

Share this

















BEST known for his multi-genre style, singer/songwriter Sherwinn “Dupes” Brice, took to the stage at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre yesterday.

Accompanying Dupes as MD were Dellie “Pearpey” Florenville and his manager Jonelle James.

The three are among some of the talented St. Lucian musicians and songwriters who worked on Dupes’ recently-completed “3D” album and they are excited to present ‘The Dupes Experience’ in Barbados. The ‘3D’ album is currently available everywhere music is sold.

While in Barbados, Dupes and Dellie also had the opportunity to do some radio interviews and feature at a special Music Night at the Hilton Hotel hosted by DJ Malcolm X on Thursday.

Officially known as the XIII Caribbean Festival of Arts and described as an “inspirational exchange of creative flows,” CARIFESTA kicked off in Barbados last Sunday and aims to celebrate the region’s unique artistic expressions, reinforcing unity, diversity, and solidarity between the island nations.

Experience Dupes at www.youtube.com/user/DupesDidIt

Listen to 3D: http://goo.gl/UW9U6G

Follow Dupes on Instagram @dupesdiditmusic or Facebook @dupesdidit for all the updates.