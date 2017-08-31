CYEN Organizes Beach Cleanups

Share this

















THE Caribbean Youth Environment Network encourages Saint Lucians to adopt and continue to practice healthy waste disposal attitudes and practices as part of their lifestyle. Over the last 25 years, the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) has grown into a remarkable alliance of individuals, nonprofits, corporations, and governments. Now we want to become a cleaner nation with people who practice waste management as part of who we are, regardless of the time, the place or who is watching. It is a mass event to remove trash and debris from our beaches and waterways, identify the sources of that debris, and change the behaviors that allow it to reach the ocean in the first place.

The Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN) Saint Lucia Chapter, in collaboration with community groups and partner organizations is reaching out to everyone from across the island – North, South, East and West – for this event.

This year on September 16 th and 17 th , we will endeavour to clean up beaches in ten (10) locations. The targeted beaches, dates and contact persons are:

The Caribbean Youth Environment Network St. Lucia Chapter is encouraging people in all youth groups, Corporate Saint Lucia, and members of community and church organizations to be a part of this year’s cleanup. Residents of the communities surrounding the beaches are also invited to participate in the ICC Saint Lucia 2017. Volunteers can sign up on our event page on facebook, “International Coastal Clean-up (ICC) Saint Lucia 2017”.